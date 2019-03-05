Πλησιάζει σιγά σιγά ο καιρός για τη μεγάλη βραδιά της Eurovision 2019 που θα πραγματοποιηθεί τον Μάιο στο Ισραήλ και τη χώρα μας θα εκπροσωπήσει η Κατερίνα Ντούσκα με το τραγούδι Better Love.
Η τραγουδίστρια, που πολλοί υποστηρίζουν πως η φωνή της θυμίζει την Amy Winehouse, δηλώνει περήφανη για το τραγούδι της και περιγράφει τον ήχο του καθώς το μόνο που έχουμε ακούσει είναι ένα teaser.
Ακούστε το teaser του τραγουδιού:
Επίσης, δόθηκαν στη δημοσιότητα και οι στίχοι του «Better Love», που είναι ένα mid tempo τραγούδι, επηρεασμένο από τη βρετανική pop μουσική σκηνή.
Δείτε τους στίχους του τραγουδιού
Live for the mess
Make me feel ageless
No pain, no gain
Teach me carelessness
And I’m about to see all that’s made up
And everything they want from us
No pain, no gain
Once bitten, make way
And I can’t hide it
I won’t fight this
Yearning feeling inside
Gotta get
Better love, better love
All that we’re after
Way to love, who you love
There’s nothing more to say to back it up when I’m unafraid
I‘ve lost enough
Go on, hold on for dear life
‘Cause I can’t hide it
I won’t fight this
Burning feeling inside
Gotta get
Better love, better love
All that we’re after
Way to love, who you love
Won’t you lean on me
You can lean on me
Let them look, don’t know, don’t care
Go deep with me
Go deep with me
Go deep with me
Better love, better love
All that we’re after
Way to love, who you love
What you waiting for, what you waiting fo-or, what you waiting for?
Better love, who you love
Το «Better Love» θα το ακούσουμε για πρώτη φορά στην παρουσίαση προγράμματος της ΕΡΤ που θα γίνει αύριο το απόγευμα στο Μέγαρο Μουσικής.