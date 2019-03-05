Πλησιάζει σιγά σιγά ο καιρός για τη μεγάλη βραδιά της Eurovision 2019 που θα πραγματοποιηθεί τον Μάιο στο Ισραήλ και τη χώρα μας θα εκπροσωπήσει η Κατερίνα Ντούσκα με το τραγούδι Better Love.

Η τραγουδίστρια, που πολλοί υποστηρίζουν πως η φωνή της θυμίζει την Amy Winehouse, δηλώνει περήφανη για το τραγούδι της και περιγράφει τον ήχο του καθώς το μόνο που έχουμε ακούσει είναι ένα teaser.

Ακούστε το teaser του τραγουδιού:

Επίσης, δόθηκαν στη δημοσιότητα και οι στίχοι του «Better Love», που είναι ένα mid tempo τραγούδι, επηρεασμένο από τη βρετανική pop μουσική σκηνή.

Δείτε τους στίχους του τραγουδιού

Live for the mess

Make me feel ageless

No pain, no gain

Teach me carelessness

And I’m about to see all that’s made up

And everything they want from us

No pain, no gain

Once bitten, make way

And I can’t hide it

I won’t fight this

Yearning feeling inside

Gotta get

Better love, better love

All that we’re after

Way to love, who you love

There’s nothing more to say to back it up when I’m unafraid

I‘ve lost enough

Go on, hold on for dear life

‘Cause I can’t hide it

I won’t fight this

Burning feeling inside

Gotta get

Better love, better love

All that we’re after

Way to love, who you love

Won’t you lean on me

You can lean on me

Let them look, don’t know, don’t care

Go deep with me

Go deep with me

Go deep with me

Better love, better love

All that we’re after

Way to love, who you love

What you waiting for, what you waiting fo-or, what you waiting for?

Better love, who you love

Το «Better Love» θα το ακούσουμε για πρώτη φορά στην παρουσίαση προγράμματος της ΕΡΤ που θα γίνει αύριο το απόγευμα στο Μέγαρο Μουσικής.